Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 87,879 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Copart worth $15,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Copart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Copart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Copart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average of $118.76. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

