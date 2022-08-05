United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of United Therapeutics worth $15,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1,766.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after buying an additional 198,673 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,867,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 170,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,734,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in United Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after buying an additional 93,847 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR stock opened at $221.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.05.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,574. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

