FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Waters Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Waters in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $12.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.05. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.14.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT opened at $334.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Waters by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.