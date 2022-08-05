Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $88.00 at Mizuho

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.
XYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.
Xylem Stock Performance
Shares of XYL opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xylem (XYL)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.