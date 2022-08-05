Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $88.00 at Mizuho

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Shares of XYL opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

