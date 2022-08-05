W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Research analysts at Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.
W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE WRB opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32.
Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley
In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,914,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
