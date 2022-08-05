W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Research analysts at Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE WRB opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,914,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.