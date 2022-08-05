Barclays Increases Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $197.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GTLS. Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

Chart Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

GTLS opened at $195.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.91. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

