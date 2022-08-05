California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,210 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Penn National Gaming worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,666,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $35.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.23.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

