Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $152,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 65,269 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $31.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 2.29. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,962,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,973 shares of company stock worth $6,546,339. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

