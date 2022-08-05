Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.47 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $14,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $241,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,430,000 after buying an additional 299,121 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,583,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 664.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,662,000 after buying an additional 75,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,443,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $359.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.92.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.10.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

