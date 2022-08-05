Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.69 Million Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,208 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.43% of Simulations Plus worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after buying an additional 86,968 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 60,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 39,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,140,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,728 in the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

