Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,103 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Flex were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,603,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,712,000 after buying an additional 4,277,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,810,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after buying an additional 3,208,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,581,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,927,000 after buying an additional 2,124,940 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 4,215,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after buying an additional 1,768,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,146,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,012,000 after buying an additional 1,567,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $6,019,618.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,220,915.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

