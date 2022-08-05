Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,309 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.36% of Aaron’s worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Aaron’s stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $410.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AAN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

