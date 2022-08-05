Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.76 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 154,007 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Rogers Communications worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI opened at $44.04 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.