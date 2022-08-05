Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 7,194.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $25.94 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

