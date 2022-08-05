Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,722,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $101.45 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $103.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.42% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

