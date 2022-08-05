California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,215 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Five9 worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $177,296,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $78,756,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $58,775,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $275,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,094.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $275,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,094.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,604 shares of company stock worth $3,777,624. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.05.

FIVN stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.22.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

