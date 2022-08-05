Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,521 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $144.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $150.61.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

