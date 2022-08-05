Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.87 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in AMETEK by 13.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 9.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $125.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

