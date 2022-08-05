First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,215 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.67% of First Merchants worth $14,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 31.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.8 %

First Merchants Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Stories

