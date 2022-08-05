Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,918,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

