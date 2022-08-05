Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,513 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,652.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,336,000 after purchasing an additional 579,397 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,182.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,081,000 after purchasing an additional 458,086 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $170,907,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,641,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2,369.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the period.

Shares of IGM opened at $342.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.21. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $284.31 and a twelve month high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

