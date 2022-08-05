California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.82 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of EMCOR Group worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EME. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.4 %

EME opened at $114.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average is $110.35. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.15.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

