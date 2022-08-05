California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,582 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of WEX worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,465 shares of company stock worth $762,355. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.73.

WEX stock opened at $167.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

