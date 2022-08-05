Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $136.82 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.19.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

