Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $8.37 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,048 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.83% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 169,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.94 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

