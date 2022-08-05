California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,056 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Acuity Brands worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

NYSE AYI opened at $175.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.32 and its 200 day moving average is $176.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

