California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.09 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,335 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Zillow Group worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,187,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $111.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,641 shares of company stock valued at $993,503. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

