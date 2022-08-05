Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Mattel worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 37.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,441,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,201,000 after buying an additional 1,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

