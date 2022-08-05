Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Encompass Health worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,733,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,954,000 after acquiring an additional 281,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,964,000 after acquiring an additional 194,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,389,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,679,000 after acquiring an additional 170,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Encompass Health stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $83.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

