California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,069 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $13,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $147.10 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $79.01 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.71.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.25.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

