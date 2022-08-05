California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,608 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Popular worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 485.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Popular by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.33. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 31.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.