California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Alaska Air Group worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $235,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 86.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after buying an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 125,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

