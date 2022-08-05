California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,472 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,709 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 15,472 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,305 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,076 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 45,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 68.94.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 36.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 30.24 and its 200 day moving average is 40.78. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.