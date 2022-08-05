Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,783 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Capri worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 72,068 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Insider Transactions at Capri

Capri Price Performance

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

