California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,011 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Stifel Financial worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Stifel Financial by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 141,583 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,569,000 after buying an additional 317,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $60.40 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.