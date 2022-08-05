California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.08 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,799 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Macy’s worth $15,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

