PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to “Neutral”

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

Shares of PYPL opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

