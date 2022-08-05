Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 300,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,323,274 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $9.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
Featured Articles
