Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 300,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,323,274 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $9.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 332,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,560 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.