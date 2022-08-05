PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $108.00 at Truist Financial

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

