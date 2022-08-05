Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,039 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 83,738 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,285 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,343,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $97.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.