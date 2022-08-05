Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 272.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Matson worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 80.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,342,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,489.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,342,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,983 shares of company stock worth $1,872,821 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

