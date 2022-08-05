California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,145 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,145 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of NOV worth $15,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,249,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,985 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,892,757,000 after buying an additional 1,614,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NOV by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,090,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after buying an additional 862,214 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NOV by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 883,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 805,535 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Activity at NOV

NOV Stock Down 3.5 %

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOV opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.85.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

