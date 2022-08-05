Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,494 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $706.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $649.10 and its 200-day moving average is $659.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.