Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $8.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.55% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $43.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

