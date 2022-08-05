Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 638 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $143.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.87. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.33.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

