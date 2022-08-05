Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $8.11 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 695,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,465,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,936,000 after acquiring an additional 61,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,204,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $56.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

