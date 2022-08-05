Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,855 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Bloom Energy worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after buying an additional 77,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,343,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,446,000 after purchasing an additional 84,459 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,613 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 890.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after buying an additional 1,008,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

NYSE BE opened at $22.88 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

