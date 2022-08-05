Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,665 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

NYSE:AA opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.33.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

