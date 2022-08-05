TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TTE opened at $49.44 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.76) to €60.00 ($61.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

