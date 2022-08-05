Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) were down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.18 and last traded at $74.18. Approximately 698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 167,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTTR shares. StockNews.com cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Otter Tail Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

